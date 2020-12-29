Labatt Blue UP Pond Hockey Championship Canceled for 2021

The Labatt Blue UP Pond Hockey Championship is cancelled for 2021.

It was scheduled for Feb. 11 through the 14.

The St. Ignace Visitors Bureau, the Events Committee and Labatt Blue canceled the event for the safety of the guests and those living in Saint Ignace.

The unique event has been a staple in St. Ignace for 14 years and draws amateur hockey players and enthusiasts from all over the Midwest and Canada.

Organizers say they are already planning the event for 2022.