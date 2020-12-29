Kamala Harris Receives 1st Dose of Moderna Vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The vaccine was administered in Washington at United Medical Center.

Harris said her husband, Doug Emhoff, would be receiving his vaccine Tuesday as well.

She urges all Americans to get the vaccination.

“And I’ve now been vaccinated as Joe likes to say, there’s a big difference between the vaccine and vaccinations. I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless, it happens really quickly it is safe. I had the Moderna vaccine.”

President-elect Joe Biden received his COVID-19 vaccination live on national television last week.

And Vice President Mike Pence was administered the vaccine at an on-camera event the week before Biden.