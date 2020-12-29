Health Officials Confirm First Case of New COVID-19 Strain in Colorado

Health officials in Colorado reported the first U.S. case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom.

The governor announced on Tuesday that the case was found in a man in his twenties.

That man is isolation and has no travel history.

British scientists believe the new virus variant is more contagious than previously identified strains.

The vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against the variant.

Health officials are investigating other possible cases to figure out it’s spread in Colorado.