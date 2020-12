A Harbor Springs man who’s accused of stealing a pickup truck took a plea deal on Tuesday in Emmet County.

Zachary Krebiehl-Power pleaded guilty to attempted receiving and concealing a motor vehicle.

Police say he stole the truck back in July from Aussie Watersports on M-72 in Grand Traverse County.

The truck has since been returned to its owner.

Krebiehl-Power’s sentencing date has not been set yet.