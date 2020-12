Gov. Whitmer to Address State with MDHHS

Gov. Whitmer is addressing the state again on Tuesday.

She will be giving an update on the health department’s response to the coronavirus with Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

You can watch it with 9&120 News on channel 9.1 or livestream it at 11:30 a.m. on 9&10 News Plus with the VUit mobile app.