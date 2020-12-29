GOP Lawmaker Sues Vice President Pence in Bid to Overturn Biden Win

A Republican congressman is suing Vice President Mike Pence in an effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The lawsuit from Texas Representative Louie Gohmert argues the electoral count act is unconstitutional.

It makes congress count electoral votes on Jan 6 and gives the vice president a largely ceremonial role in the process.

Gohmert says the VP should be able to ignore certified vote totals from five states and count electoral votes as he sees fit.

The lawsuit puts Pence in an awkward position as contesting it would pit him against President Trump’s baseless challenges of Biden’s victory.