Good Reads from Brilliant Books: ‘Miss Meteor’ by Tehlor Kay Mejia & Anna-Marie McLemore

“Miss Meteor by Tehlor Kay Mejia & Anna-Marie McLemore is about a girl who is a star, like a literal star from the sky,” explained Anthony. “So, she’s been living on earth for the first part of her life, and as she turns 15, she is beginning to turn back into stardust”. The twist? She has to win the beauty pageant in her town in order to keep herself from turning into stardust. Anthony also added that even though the main character is beautiful to begin with, she’s not like the other girls when it comes to ‘looks’. “She’s a brown girl and she’s a larger girl. So, with her best friend’s help, they go after the crown”.

Anthony recommends this book for young fiction readers who can handle concepts like gender identity, race issues, and other related concepts.

