Gaylord’s Michigan Snowmobile Festival Postponed to 2022

COVID-19 put the brakes on another major winter event in northern Michigan.

This time it is Gaylord’s Snowmobile Festival.

The event has been postponed to 2022.

The two day event usually brings riders from all across Michigan to share their love of snowmobiles and ride the trails around Gaylord.

Planners were worried about holding events that make social distancing difficult.

The Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau says even though the event is postponed, people can still get out and see what Gaylord has to offer.

“Winter is beautiful here and there are so many outdoor activities people can do and you’re naturally socially distanced here in the winter you know. I hope people come and experience winter here in Gaylord and especially our snowmobiling friends. You know we still have the same trails to ride and once we get a little bit more snow they are going to be in excellent condition,” said Christy Walcott.

They are looking forward to making next year’s snowmobile festival bigger and better with more prizes.