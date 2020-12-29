FAA’s New Drone Rules Could Help Futuristic Delivery Services

The Federal Aviation Administration is announcing new rules that could help further pave the way for drone delivery services.

For the first time, the FAA is letting small drones fly over people and at night without a waiver.

The drones must have anti-collision lights and other technology to help remotely identify the drones and their operators. And small drones can even fly over moving vehicles under certain conditions.

The changes go into effect in about two months and could give a boost to companies like Amazon and UPS.