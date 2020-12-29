Evart Man Arrested One Month After Running From Police

Police arrested a man for running from police a month after they pulled him over in Osceola County.

Justin Carmoney of Evart is charged with running from and resisting police.

Back on Nov. 18, a trooper pulled over a jeep on 180th Avenue near 20 Mile Road in Burdell Township.

When the trooper got next to the driver’s door, he sped off.

The trooper said he recognized Carmoney from previous encounters.

Then last week Saturday, police arrested Carmoney at a home in Leroy.

He’ll be back in court Jan. 7.