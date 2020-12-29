COVID-19 Vaccinations Moving Slower Than Expected

More than 2 million Americans have received some form of the coronavirus vaccine.

It is a good start, but it is far less than the federal government’s goal of 20 million by the end of the year, health experts say.

Vaccinations are moving ahead but much slower than expected. So far, 11.4 million have been distributed.

Holiday travel is sparking new fear as well. On Sunday, more people traveled by plane than any other day since the pandemic began.

Medical staff in states like California are still overwhelmed by the post-Thanksgiving surge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also changed requirements for passengers coming from the U.K. because of a mutated, more contagious strain of the virus discovered there. The CDC will now require all passengers coming from the U.K. to show a negative test result before even boarding a plane for the U.S.