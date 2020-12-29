City of Big Rapids, DNR Seek Input On Excessive White-Tailed Deer Population

The City of Big Rapids and the DNR are trying to figure out how white-tailed deer are impacting the community.

The Department of Public Safety is turning to the public.

The city conducted a deer cull earlier this year, but to get a better picture of the deer population now, they’re asking community members to fill out a survey.

It asks about where people see deer as well as damage done to their property.

City leaders say this will help them figure out where they need a deer cull.

“What we’re trying to figure out is the migration of the population of deer, basically, in the city. To see where they’re moving to and where we would need to do it if we need to do it,” said William Sell, Community Relations Officer.

Click here to fill out the survey.