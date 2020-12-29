Big Sandy Superstore in Gaylord Gives Deserving Family New Furniture in ‘Homes of Hope’ Holiday Promotion

This holiday season Big Sandy Superstore in Gaylord was able to give a special gift to a deserving Gaylord family.

It was part of their Homes of Hope promotion.

The furniture store sifted through many submissions to choose an area family deserving of new furniture.

The store selected an area woman who is raising her grandchildren and delivered the new furniture to her just before the holidays.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and chief photojournalist Derrick Larr were there when the furniture was delivered and talked with the store manager to learn more.

