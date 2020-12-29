Bellaire Groups Help Keep Students Warm with Winter Gear Drive

A woman in Bellaire is making sure kids in Antrim County have access to the coats and warm accessories they need this season.

Dee Lynch, along with the Bellaire Women’s Bible Study Group, the Bellaire Youth Initiative, and Bellaire Rotary Club, is hosting a winter gear drive for students in grades K-12.

“The coat drive has been absolutely a miracle,” said Lynch. “We have been able to see that children all over our county will be warm this winter.”

Lynch reached out to people on Facebook after one of her students in the Youth Initiative Program asked her for a new winter coat.

“I have angels in the Grand Rapids area, the Ann Arbor area, and all over this area that just stepped up to the plate,” said Lynch. “We had car loads of items being brought here to our garage.”

The Bellaire Rotary Club sorted the various coats, hats, gloves, and scarves for students.

So far, they have helped over 150 students in the county.

“It takes a village. And we are village, we’re not cities up here, we are villages. And we’re close knit,” said Lynch. “Our first year has been tremendously successful and we will certainly gear up for next year.

Lynch says they plan to continue this drive through the winter, and any surplus will be given to Bellaire Public Schools.

If you would like to donate a new or handmade winter gear item, or give monetarily, you can call Dee Lynch at 231-377-7077.