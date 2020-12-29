Artist Profile: Natalie Williams

Jewelry can be used not only as a fashion statement but as a way to show your love for what’s around you. In this week’s artist profile, we meet a newbie to the silversmithing craft, who uses nature and natural materials in her works of wearable art.

Who are you?

“My name is Natalie Williams. I’m a silversmith. I make all kinds of silver jewelry. I do ring earrings, bracelets, necklaces.”

How did you get started?

“I took an online metalsmithing class. I was feeling a little angsty, I think mostly from the pandemic, and then I am a new mom. I felt like I needed something of my own. And, so I found this online class. I invested in all of the equipment and I took the class, and instantly loved it. It just clicked.”

What is your favorite medium?

“Definitely silver. I haven’t really worked with anything else yet, but I would like to do more. I am just so new at this.”

What is your inspiration?

“My whole family, we really love nature and the outdoors. I love things that are more natural, as opposed to synthetic. As far as people – my sister. She really inspires me. She is a great artist and she also didn’t really get started till a little bit later in life. So, I feel like I have good potential at this point.”

What do you hope people get from your pieces?

“I just hope they love it. I hope that it shows people, like me, that there are so many different types of particular stones. There are so many and they’re so beautiful. And. so I think it’s a good educational experience for people also to branch out with new stones.”

You can learn more about Natalie and her artwork here.