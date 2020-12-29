Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Marley, Nia & Nyla

MARLEY

NIA

NYLA

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Marley, Nia and Nyla – just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Marley.

She’s a boxer mix and is extremely lovable and will want to be your best friend.

Her favorite thing to do is lay on the couch and snuggle up.

Marley would do best in a family where they are around the majority of the day.

She also enjoys walks but sometimes is scared of loud noises.

You can find Marley at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Next up, meet Nia, she’s American Staffordshire terrier mix.

She is 3 years old and loves to cuddle.

Nia is housebroken and would do best in a forever home that has no kids, she wants all of your attention.

Loud noises tend to scare Nia but she does enjoy playing outside.

You can meet Nia at the Ausable Valley Animal Shelter in Grayling.

Lastly, we have Nyla, she’s a Shiba Inu mix.

Nyla is 5 years old and looking for a forever home that has preferably no other animals or kids.

She can be a bit shy at first but once she warms up to you she will give you constant affection.

Nyla will also make a great exercise partner she loves to go on long walks or runs.

You can find Nyla at the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant.

