Two Midland Police Officers Recovering After Catching on Fire While Responding to Call

Two Midland police officers are recovering on Monday after they caught on fire while responding to a domestic violence call.

The officers responded to West Union on Christmas Eve.

When they got there, they found a man in a detached garage pouring fuel on himself.

The officers tried to grab the man before hit lit the flame but he caught on fire and spread it to officers.

All three of them had to go to the emergency room.

The man lost his life over the weekend.

The officers are in serious, but non-life threatening condition.