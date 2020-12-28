Toast Away 2020 While Supporting Northern Michigan Events with MAWBY’s Ball Drop Bubbly

2021 is just a few days away!

After this crazy year, we all need a good drink to toast with on New Year’s Eve.

MAWBY in Suttons Bay partnered with the Festival Foundation to create their special Ball Drop Bubbly. A portion of the proceeds from the limited time sparkling wine will go to the Festival Foundation, which produces popular events like the National Cherry Festival and the Cherry T Ball Drop.

The special Ball Drop Bubbly is only offered for a limited time. It can be found at stores across Northern Michigan, and MAWBY’s website and tasting room.

MAWBY also offers a wide selection of sparkling wines, and one is sure to be perfect for your NYE celebration!

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and chief photojournalist Derrick Larr talked with MAWBY about all their offerings. Watch the video above to see what they learned.

To learn more about MAWBY and see the various wines they offer, click here.