Sault Ste. Marie New Year’s Eve Ball Drop – Watch with 9&10

Like so many things during the pandemic, the New Year’s Eve celebrations are going virtual.

Starting at 10 New Year’s Eve night you can watch the celebration in Sault Ste. Marie over on 9&10 Plus off the free mobile VUit app.

And you can also watch the Times Square celebration through nine different cameras.

You can start celebrating The New Year there now with games, music, and art in a virtual times square.

In person, there won’t be the traditional crowds for the New Year’s Eve ball drop.

It’s not open to the public because of the pandemic, but there will be some VIP guests. They’re 2020’s heroes—first responders, frontline and essential workers, and their families.