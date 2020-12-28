RECALL: Ceiling Fan Blades Can Disconnect While in Use

If you bought a ceiling fan from Home Depot this year, listen up.

The company is recalling almost 200,000 of the Mara ceiling fan in matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel finishes.

The company who makes the fans says it received 47 reports of the blades disconnecting while in use.

People who bought the fan should immediately stop using them and contact the company for a replacement, according to The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Home Depot claims to have sold 80,000 of them between April and October.