Pure Michigan Launches Winter Ad Campaign

Pure Michigan just launched their winter ad campaign across the state.

It marks the return of a winter ad campaign, which was restored after funding for Pure Michigan was not included in the 2019 state budget.

The ads focus on safe travel within the state of Michigan.

They encourage people to take advantage of outdoor winter activities like skiing, ice fishing and snowshoeing, all things Traverse City Tourism says northern Michigan offers plenty of.

“There’s a lot of businesses, especially in northern Michigan, who depend on outdoor recreation in the winter time so this campaign really encourages people to get out and still enjoy the great outdoors in northern Michigan,” said Trevor Tkach, President and CEO of Traverse City Tourism.

“I think the pure Michigan winter campaign is going to make people aware, sometimes for the first time in their lives of the great opportunities we have to enjoy winter experiences right here,” said Dave Lorenz, VP of Travel Michigan.

Pure Michigan is investing a little more than $1 million into the ad campaign.