Novavax Vaccine to Begin Phase 3 Trials

Another COVID-19 vaccine could be on the market soon.

Novavax announced Monday it’s starting phase three trials of its vaccine in the U.S. and Mexico.

The trials will have about 30,000 participants ages 18 and up, including people from different races.

The company says some people will get two injections 21 days apart while others will get the placebo.

The study will take place at locations with high transmission rates and the trial is being funded by Operation Warp Speed.