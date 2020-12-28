Nashville Searches for Motive After Christmas Explosion

Three days after the Christmas day explosion in Nashville, police are still searching for a motive.

Federal authorities have identified the bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner.

They say his remains were found at explosion site.

While searching warner’s apartment, agents found a note that led them to a witness.

The witness told them they spoke to Warner a week before the blast and Warner said he had cancer.

These six brave officers rushed to the scene on Christmas morning, saving lives. Including Noelle and Jeffrey Rasmussen and their children.

They ran out just minutes before the RV exploded outside their building.

“I’m just so grateful they were so insistent. I mean, if they’d kind of just, you know, walked up and down the hall and said everyone evacuate, and left. I mean, we probably would have slept through.”

The RV exploded outside an AT&T communications hub, knocking out cell and Wi-Fi service from Tennessee to Alabama.

Warner’s late father once worked for AT&T. Investigators are looking into if Warner was inspired by online conspiracy theories about 5G technology.

At least three people were injured and dozens of downtown buildings and homes were damaged. Federal officials believe warner worked alone and there is no threat to the public.

A Nashville-based apparel company is selling shirts to raise money for those impacted by the Nashville bombing.