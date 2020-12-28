MTM On The Road: Hand Pouring All Natural Candles with Gray Barn Wax Co.

When you light a candle, you want to make sure that what you’re breathing in is healthy.

Gray Barn Wax Co. in Mio has made it their mission to make all natural candles that smell great too!

They use 100% American natural soy wax, lead free cotton wicks and all their fragrances are free of phthalates.

Each candle is hand poured and they have dozens of scents from Blueberry Cheesecake to Wildflower Honey.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, head over to the gray barn in Mio to check out how they make these candles.