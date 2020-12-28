Michigan’s Vaccination Progress County by County

Even as cases trend downward in Michigan, it appears the vaccination effort may be going slower than planned.

Operation Warp Speed had planned to vaccinate 20 million by the end of 2020. That’s just three days away, but the CDC says roughly only 2 million have been vaccinated so far.

Here in Michigan, it’s now been two weeks since COVID-19 vaccines started being distributed to health care workers and people living in long term care facilities.

Of the 231,000 vaccines distributed in Michigan, only 58,997 vaccine doses have been given in Michigan.

Breaking it down by county, Oakland County has the most vaccinated people with more than 26,000 vaccines distributed.

Next is Kent County with more than 18,000 vaccines distributed.

In our area now, Grand Traverse County has the most with 6,825.

Osceola County has about 2,800.

Wexford County has more than 2,000 vaccines.

Emmet has more than 2,200 vaccines.

Chippewa has about 2,100.

And Kalkaska and Mackinac counties each have about 1,000 vaccines.

Every Michigan county, besides Keweenaw, has vaccines. Several other counties in Northern Michigan, Like Missaukee and Roscommon, have 100 or more.

We will continue to keep you updated on the state’s vaccination progress. If you want to see it yourself, county by county, check it out on the state’s coronavirus page here.

Michigan health officials say they hope to vaccinate 70% of Michiganders over 16 by the end of 2021. That’s about 5.6 million people. Here is how they plan to do it.

The state is distributing the vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer to hospitals and local health departments. Only 200 of the Moderna vaccine has been distributed to tribal health departments in Michigan.