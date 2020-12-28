Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo Looks for Christmas Tree Donations

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in New Era is asking for Christmas tree donations for their animals.

For 15 years the farm has asked for used Christmas tree donations.

The trees are used to feed their herd of 40 goats, but also to enrich the lives of their more than 100 different animals.

They ask if you are donating to make sure your trees are cleared of any decorations.

Over the years they’ve notice that recycling Christmas trees at their farm has become a tradition for many.

“We hear from so many people in the area that this is now a little bit of an addition to their after Christmas tradition. It’s been really fun seeing families come out year after year donating their trees to the goats that they then come back and see during the summer,” said Jenny Ferels, Brand Ambassador of Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo.

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo has a donation area outside the farm if you would like to donate your tree.