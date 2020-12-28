Indian River Man Charged for 3rd Drunk Driving Offense, 9 Counts of Resisting Police

A man from Indian River is facing charges for his third drunk driving offense and attempting to assault officers.

The Michigan State Police say a trooper with the Gaylord Post was sent to assist a truck in the ditch on South Straits Highway near Shire Road in Wilmot Township.

36-year-old Adam Willis was visibly intoxicated, according to the trooper, who says Willis was using the vehicle to steady himself as they spoke.

Willis was unable to perform a sobriety test and refused a breath test, so MSP got a search warrant for a blood draw.

Willis is also being charged for nine counts of resisting and obstructing police. State police say he tried to assault the trooper, corrections officers in Cheboygan County, and the phlebotomist as she tried to draw his blood.