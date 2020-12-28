House Votes to Override Trump’s Veto of Defense Bill

On Monday, the House voted to override President Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill.

If approved by the Senate, the override would be the first of Trump’s presidency.

President Trump rejected the defense bill a last week.

Trump said it failed to limit social media companies he claims were biased against him during his reelection campaign.

President Trump also opposes renaming of military bases that honor Confederate leaders.

The defense bill gives a 3% pay raise for U.S. troops and authorizes $740 billion in military programs.

The bill also has broad bipartisan support in Congress.