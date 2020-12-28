House Votes to Increase Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

On Monday night, the House voted to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000.

This met President Trump’s demand for bigger payments and it sends the bill to the GOP-controlled senate.

Democrats led with 275-134, their majority favoring the additional assistance and dozens of Republicans joined in approval.

Congress had previously settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise relief bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, “Republicans have a choice: Vote for this legislation or vote to deny the American people.”

The package the president signed into law has two parts: $900 billion in COVID-19 aid and $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies.

The bill also revives the weekly pandemic unemployment benefit boost of $300 through March 14.