Holidays Mean Plenty of Trash But Plenty to Recycle

After every good party comes the clean-up. But most of what’s left over from Christmas doesn’t have to go in the trash.

Another Christmas has come and gone – and many of us spent the weekend cleaning house. But before you let the garbage truck haul it away, keep in mind that recycling is an option for just about everything. Andy Gale with Bay Area Recycling for Charities in Traverse City says, “Anything that’s paper, plastic, glass, metal, and most of the wrapping paper is recyclable.”

Angela Hayes has plenty to recycle at the American Waste drop-off site on LaFranier Road, after a busy Christmas with her family. “Well of course a couple of little cocktails for some festivities, right? And this is more than enough wrapping paper for a lot of kids and a lot of grandkids. Including the dogs.”

She says the recycling site is not an unusual visit for her. “I always, always come here. A lot of times there’s a huge line because there’s so few recycle areas. First of all I don’t want to fill up my garbage bin, ever. I actually take stuff out of the garbage because everyone else is too lazy to take it into the garage. So I’m constantly doing that. I just want to try to make a difference. I just don’t want to continue to add to the landfill.”

This year COVID has meant more shopping from home – which leads to more boxes and more items that can be recycled. Gale says, “Most of the time when you’re getting things through Amazon Prime or other places like that you might wind up having extra packaging.”

Bay Area Recycling for Charities says don’t be so quick to go straight to the trash can. “A lot of this material that comes in is able to be composted. So if you can separate out the Christmas tree and the garlands and things that come along with it.”

Just about everything you find under the tree – or around the tree – can be recycled. From the boxes and the wrapping paper, even the Christmas lights. Those strands that don’t work anymore, should not be thrown into the trash. “Do not put those strands of lights into your garbage. And do not put them into your recycling stream either when it comes to recycling through your bin outside. Those things will mess up the local recyclers’ systems, getting tied up inside their conveyor belts. We would suggest you take those materials like Christmas lights, package them up in a plastic bag and bring them to Bay Area Recycling for Charities. And we’ll actually try to repurpose them. If they still work or if they just need a little bit of maintenance to make them work again.”

Depending on the trash and recycling services in your area, even old electronics may have life left in them. Gale says, “There’s definitely materials inside here that we’re able to recycle. See? This (digital scale found in a box) is good to put into recycling because it’s a cardboard box. However this (scale) is considered electronic waste.” But even electronic “waste” can often be recycled.

Hayes says, “I try to be a minimalist though. I really don’t want to have things that I don’t use… so I do try to not throw anything in the garbage.” She says food waste is her biggest complaint.

“Whatever you can’t use you can always compost. Even in your own backyard. Even in the wintertime. If you’ve got a backyard composting system you can mix that food waste in with your fall leaves,” says Gale.

He adds that new furniture and mattresses are common Christmas gifts, so that often means people are looking to trash, recycle, or donate their old stuff. “We wind up getting a lot of those heard to recycle bulk items also. Refrigerators, washing machines, things of that nature too.”

Most counties also offer days throughout the year for hazardous waste and electronics recycling. Keep an eye on your local websites as well.

Bay Area Recycling for Charities

Padnos Recycling Scrap metals, electronics, paper, plastic

American Waste Recycling

Statewide Search: State of Michigan Recycling Directory