Holiday ‘Wish-Cycling’ Not Advised

Be mindful of what you recycle while cleaning up from the holidays.

The American Forest and Paper Association strongly advises against what it calls “wish-cycling.”

That’s when you put something in the recycling bin and hope someone else figures out what to do with it.

The AFPA says while many packaging items like the boxes, bags and wrappings are made from paper, not everything is recyclable.

Products like ribbons and bows may be considered non-recyclables.

Some holiday cards may also fall under that category if they contain glitter, plastic or metallic accents.

They advise families read the tips on paperrecycles.org before filling recycling bins.