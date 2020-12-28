Holiday Retail Sales Were Higher in 2020

Holiday retail sales are about 3% higher this year compared to last year.

That’s according to a report from Mastercard SpendingPlus.

Online spending is up 49% and the pandemic appears to be boosting sales of furniture and home improvement items.

But department stores and clothing brands are struggling.

Another trend is that more people bought holiday gifts in advance this year instead of waiting until the last minute. That might be due to a longer shopping season with deals starting months ago on Amazon Prime Day.

One of the most popular gifts this year is the gift card. According to the National Retail Federation’s Annual Holiday Survey, 49% of people say they planned to purchase between three and four of them.

The survey expects consumers to spend a total of $27.5 billion on gift cards.

But some of that money tends to go to waste.

Another survey found that 25% of adults let their gift cards expire and 22% end up losing them.

To ensure that doesn’t happen, the FTC encourages people to use their gift cards as soon as possible and treat them like cash.

And make sure you also read the fine print to see if there’s location restrictions or expiration dates.