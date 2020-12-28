Healthy Living: Eliminating Essential Tremors

Imagine your hands shaking so badly you can’t hold a spoon steady to eat.

Imagine being unable to read your own handwriting.

This is reality for 10 million people in the United States who suffer from essential tremors. It’s a debilitating disease that can affect every aspect of a person’s life.

Today’s Healthy Living explains how an FDA approved, one-time treatment can kind of “reset the clock” for these patients, according to doctors.

A team at the University of Utah is using focused ultrasound, a noninvasive approach, to help. There’s very little risk, but patients may feel some tingling or experience instability for weeks afterwards.