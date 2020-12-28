Health Departments Educate Amish Community on COVID-19 Pandemic, Prevention

The Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) is using their long-standing relationship with the local Amish community to help educate them about COVID-19 and prevention.

“It has been a continuous effort throughout all of this,” says Jennifer Morse, medical director for CMDHD and District Health Department #10.

Morse says they’ve worked with the local Amish community for years, going into schools and talking to the community about different vaccines.

“We do tend to do vaccination clinics for their children and so as we do those, we’ve already educated the Amish about the whooping cough vaccine, pneumonia vaccine, flu vaccines for their adult population,” says Morse.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re using that long-standing relationship to educate the community on the virus, offer services and encourage testing.

“We’ve been continuously educating the adults, especially the bishops of the communities about what’s happening, if there’s any concerns of illness in the community,” says Morse.

However, the outreach and prevention has been difficult at times.

Morse says, “We have had outbreaks that have started because one has traveled out of state to visit a sick relative or have gone out of state for family weddings, or we’ve had some large family weddings in state here too.”

When it comes to receiving vaccines, Morse says many of the Amish community leaders tend not to be proactive:

“The concern of COVID is not as great in the community there and so I don’t think the COVID vaccination uptake will be as great.”

Nevertheless, the CMDHD and DHD#10 will continue to reach out to the Amish community and offer support.

“They’re all individuals, they all have varying degrees of acceptance for different things and tolerance of different things, so we try not to just assume that because you’re Amish you don’t want a vaccine, or because your Amish you don’t worry about COVID,” says Morse.