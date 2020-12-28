Getting Stimulus Payments as Smoothly as Possible

The exact amount is still be worked on in Congress, but after President Donald Trump signed the massive government spending bill Sunday night, most Americans will be getting a stimulus payment.

“If you make anything under $86,000, you’re entitled to some amount of the check,” said Chad Zitzelsberger, registered financial consultant with Total Investment Planners in Mt. Pleasant.

The money is coming. That is for sure. How much and when exactly is still unknown.

There are steps Americans can take to make it go smoother. First up, make sure their information with the IRS is up to date.

“If you moved after filing your 2019 taxes, or really if you moved at any point during the coronavirus pandemic, you wanna make sure your updating your address,” said Zitzelsberger.

That’s important for a mailed check, if you want it even faster, make sure direct deposit is set up.

“Confirm that your banking details are accurate with what the IRS says,” said Zitzelsberger, “You’re going to want to cross reference the banking information that you have with your bank to ensure that it’s the exact same information that the IRS has.”

That info should be on file if you filed last year’s taxes. On the first stimulus in the spring, many people fell into cracks here. Even if you didn’t file, still register online with the IRS.

“Even if you fall under that income limit, you didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019, you’re still entitled to a check from the stimulus,” said Zitzelsberger.

Right now, most Americans are getting at least $600.

“It really is a disgrace,” said President Trump in reaction to the bill.

He is calling for more. Republicans have pushed back against a $2,000 check but the President may swing votes as they negotiate this week.

“A number of representatives and senators are beholden to the president,” said Devin Schindler, constitutional law professor at Cooley Law School.

Any amount will help those in dire straits but as the pandemic drags on, experts say this is the time to save, if you can.

“Keeping that emergency fund intact,” said Zitzelsberger, “Is always the most important thing people can do in periods of uncertainty.”

You can check on the status of your information with the IRS HERE.