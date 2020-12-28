Georgia Boasts 2.1M Early Voters in Pivotal Senate Runoff Race

More than 2.1 million ballots have been cast in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections so far.

Georgia’s secretary of state says that includes votes by mail and in-person early voting for the Jan. 5 runoffs.

Voters are choosing between incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake.

Republicans need to win one of the races to keep their majority.

Democrats need to win both seats to gain the majority.