Downtown Cadillac Businesses Reflect on Holiday Shopping Season

Small businesses faced enormous challenges this year and were hoping for a solid Christmas shopping season.

It was a holiday shopping season that began with a lot of questions for small businesses across northern Michigan. But Tereesa Arn who manages Horizon Books in downtown Cadillac says any doubts they had were quickly erased.

“It was overwhelming, overwhelming with support from local people, I think we found we had a lot of out of town customers as well. We had a lot of people that said they were going to shop local this year so they really supported downtowns. I think people were worried with the closures, or with the restaurants being closed they were worried businesses will be closed as well,” said Arn.

It was a similar story across the street at toy town.

I think the demand was extra high this year so there was a little bit of stuff that was starting to come in a little bit short but as the same time, a lot of stuff when we did get it in, we had a really good year and had a lot of people coming back for last minute gifts and it was just a really, really good quarter,” said Owner Thaddaeus Gommesen.

Now stores hope the focus on shopping local carries over into 2021.

“I had people that came in and said, we didn’t know you were here, we didn’t know a book store existed in Cadillac. It’s nice to reassure people, hey we’re here, we’re going to stay here, and we’re not going anywhere,” said Arn.