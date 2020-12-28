December Marks Deadliest Month for COVID-19

As more coronavirus relief funding is on the way, the U.S. has passed yet another unwelcome milestone passing 19 million total coronavirus cases.

December has also proven to be the deadliest month since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 65 thousand people have lost their fight to the coronavirus this month alone. One in 17 people has contracted COVID-19.

We may have another month until cases and death counts start slow once again say, health experts.

Five states are still considered hot spots including Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Tennessee and New York. In California, nearly 20 thousand people are hospitalized and ICU capacity is zero.