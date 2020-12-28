Car Pulled from East Grand Traverse Bay After Crash

A car went into the East Grand Traverse Bay over the weekend.

Firefighters and a towing company worked together to fish it out of the bay.

The Peninsula Township Fire Department says the driver is OK and they don’t believed the car caused much environmental damage. The SUV was removed fast enough before anything leaked into the bay.

It happened on M-37 on Old Mission Peninsula. Road and weather conditions are believed to have played a factor.

Nickerson Towing used their big rig to pull it out of the water.