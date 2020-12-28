Americans Ignore Coronavirus Warnings, Aren’t Staying Home for The Holidays

The CDC is urging Americans to stay home during the holidays, but a new statistic shows that’s not happening.

The number of people who passed through U.S. airports on Sunday, two days after Christmas, was the highest since the pandemic began.

The TSA said about 1 million 285,000 people passed through airport security checkpoints Sunday.

It’s the highest level of air travel since March 15.

The TSA says it also screened more than a million people on Saturday.

TSA screening numbers also surged the weekend before Christmas.

This all comes as experts warn of a post-holiday surge.