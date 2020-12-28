Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Spacious Leelanau County Family Home, Incredible Bay Views

Leelanau County is home to some stunning vistas of beautiful West Grand Traverse Bay.

In this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a spacious family home that comes with one of those incredible views and some great amenities.

“This is a kind of a bluff site, so we’re looking out to the west over Grand Traverse Bay and then to the east we’re looking out over cherry orchards and things,” said Ted Schweitzer, realtor for Real Estate One Front Street. “So it’s kind of a high point here on the point, just south of Sutton’s Bay.”

It’s a beautiful, spacious home overlooking orchards and the blue water of West Grand Traverse Bay.

This four bed, two and a half bath home has plenty of space for the whole family.

The lovely master suite on the second floor has plenty of closet space and a master bath with a relaxing, jetted tub.

Three more bedrooms are found on the upper level and the lower level walk out is mainly used for storage but is ready to be built out.

One of the main highlights on the main floor is the incredible kitchen.

The home also has access to 700 feet of shared waterfront on Grand Traverse Bay so you can enjoy a serene setting whether you’re inside, outside, or down by the water.

“It’s a really quiet, peaceful setting up here which is really the loveliest part,” said Schweitzer.

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.