Alpena Community to Meet to Handle Staffing Crisis at Charter Twp. of Alpena Fire Dept.

On Monday night, the Alpena community will meet to figure out how to handle the staffing crisis at their fire department.

After several resignations and retirements, the Charter Township of Alpena Fire Department will only have one full time firefighter and their fire chief.

There is a proposal to have the City of Alpena Fire Department help staff the fire station, but the township fire chief says that will only be a short term fix.

The Alpena City Council and Township Board are holding a joint meeting on Monday to decide on how to handle the staffing shortage.

To join the virtual meeting, click here.