Alpena Board of Trustees Approve Solution for Fire Dept. Staffing Shortfall

Community leaders in Alpena approved a measure on Monday that will help the Charter Township of Alpena Fire Department get back on its feet.

The Alpena Board of Trustees voted to have the city’s fire department help at the township fire department.

After several resignations and retirements, the department will soon only have one full time firefighter and their fire chief.

They say properly training replacements takes months.

With the board’s approval, the city fire department will occupy and handle responsibility for the township’s north-side station for up to six months.

“I have to say I appreciate the city being so willing to work with us here. And from my point of view they are our best option in this situation this crisis,” said Russ Rhynard, Trustee.

The Charter Township of Alpena Fire Department says they have already conducted interviews with five potential firefighters.