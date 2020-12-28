Actor Lori Laughlin Released From Prison

Lori Laughlin, an actor involved in the college admissions scandal, has been released from federal prison.

The “Full House” actor was released after pleading guilty and serving her two-month sentence for paying $500,000 to get her daughters into the University of Southern California. They were admitted as crew recruits even though neither girl is a rower.

Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will be released in April. He is still serving his five-month sentence, which prosecutors say was deserved because he was “the more active participant.”

They were some of the highest profile defendants charged in the collage bribery scheme. About a dozen people are still fighting the allegations, out of the nearly 60 parents, coaches and others charged in the case.

Actor Felicity Huffman served nearly two weeks for paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT answers corrected.