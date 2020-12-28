Accountants Discuss Changes to Charitable Contributions for 2020 Taxes

As the end of the year approaches, accountants are reminding people about making charitable contributions.

Donations can increase your tax refund or reduce what you owe.

Blystone & Bailey CPAs in Mount Pleasant, Canadian Lakes and Midland say that any cash, food or clothing donations can be counted on your tax return, with extra tax incentives available through the CARES Act this year.

“There’s an extra $300 deduction that everybody gets this year, I mean so long that you make a $300 charitable deduction. It used to not be applicable to a lot of people the charitable deductions because you had to itemize to get the reduction. But now, if you’re a non-itemizer you can still take this extra $300 charitable contribution deduction,” said Jon Crowley, Principal.

Again, all donations must be made before January first in order to apply to this year’s taxes.