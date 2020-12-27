UPDATE: Person Of Interest Named in Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting

Police say a U.S. Army Special Forces Sergeant based in Florida has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder following the Don Carter Lanes shooting in Rockford, Illinois on Saturday night.

Police say Duke Webb was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says that Webb has no known relationship to the victims, and the shooting was a random act.

“I am very confident the officers that were on the scene in the building were able to stop further violence,” O’Shea said

Police say Don Carter Lanes was closed at the time of the shooting due to Illinois’ coronavirus restrictions. However, the bowling alley’s upstairs bar was open.

Police Chief O’Shea said up to 25 people were inside Don Carter Lanes at the time of the shooting, but most hid or got out of the building.

Details have not been released on whether or not the shooting took place inside of the bowling alley or in another area of the building. O’Shea says those details will be released in court.

On Sunday, Chief O’Shea said that three men, aged 76, 65 and 69, died in the shooting. Names of the victims have not yet been released.

Chief O’Shea also said two teenagers were wounded in the shooting. One fourteen-year-old boy was airlifted to a Madison hospital in stable condition, and a sixteen-year-old girl has been treated for her injuries. She has since been released.

Additionally, a 62-year-old man was injured in the shooting. Chief O’Shea said the man underwent surgery Saturday night for multiple gunshot wounds and is currently in critical condition.

The U.S Army says Webb is a Special Forces Operations and Intelligence Surveillance Sergeant assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group that is located at Camp Bull Simmons, Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

They say Webb had joined the Army in 2008 and was on leave Saturday.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn about this tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and wounded,” said Col. John W. Sannes, commander of 7th Special Forces Group.

The U.S. Army says they will provide full assistance in the investigation.