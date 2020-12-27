MDHHS Updates Vaccine Priority Guidelines

The MDHHS has updated their priority guidelines on the coronavirus vaccine.

Officials say phase 1-A will include paid and unpaid individuals serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct and indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials. Those who are residents in long term care facilities are also included in phase 1-A

Phase 1-B will include individuals who are 75 years old or older, as well as individuals who are frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure.

Phase 1-C will include individuals who are 16 years old or older who are at high risk of severe illness due to the coronavirus. The phase also includes other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the pandemic.

Phase 2 includes other individuals who are 16 years old or older.

To learn more about these guidelines from the MDHHS, click here.