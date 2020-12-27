BREAKING: President Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill

President Trump has signed the new coronavirus relief and government-funding bill, avoiding a government shutdown.

The move comes after unemployment benefits expired for millions of Americans Saturday.

The new stimulus bill is expected to bring 300 dollars per week in unemployment benefits. Officials say unemployment benefits will last through mid-March.

A 600 dollar stimulus payment and a $1.4 billion dollar government spending fund is also included in the bill.

Stay with Nine and Ten News as we work to bring you more updates.