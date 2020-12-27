Art Rapids Creates Community COVID Wreath Collection

A community organization in Elk Rapids has started their own COVID wreath collection.

Art Rapids put an ad out that asks community members to create a wreath centered around how they have felt during the pandemic.

Right now about 50 wreaths line South Bayshore Drive in Elk Rapids, right in front of the organization’s Art Walk.

Art Rapids president, Becky Lancaster, says that anyone can participate and hang a wreath that expresses themselves.

Becky says, “We wanted to make it no effort on their part either. That you didn’t have to register, you didn’t have to go out and really buy things. Just pull from your own collection and do what you want to do, and I think that felt good to people too.”

Art Rapids says their COVID wreath collection will be on display through February and they invite those in town to stop by and display a wreath.