Antler Ridge Farms Offering Sleigh Rides Until February

Even though Christmas is over, one farm in Traverse City is still bringing the cheer.

Antler Ridge Farms is offering Sleigh Rides.

Guests get to ride a sleigh led by horses and then visit with the farms reindeer.

Because of COVID they are only doing rides by appointment.

They said this season has been just as busy as past winters.

Owner, Dave Hoxsie, says backing November they sold out through December 28th.

Hoxsie says, “It’s our 38th year. So, apparently it’s popular. We love working with the big horses and the reindeer and just something I’ve always enjoyed.”

Antler Ridge Farms says they will be offering sleigh rides until February.

For more information on how to schedule an appoint for a ride, you can visit the Antler Ridge Farms website here: http://www.sleighridestc.com/